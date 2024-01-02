“Akeredolu Never Kept Quiet In Face Of Oppression” – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party, Professor Pat Utomi, has revealed that the former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, was a dogged fighter who stood for truth.

Speaking on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Utomi said that Akeredolu never kept quiet in the face of oppression.

The LP chieftain, who visited the residence of the late governor, said that he never compromised on justice and equity

In his condolence message, Utomi, who was Akeredolu’s classmate at Loyola College, Ibadan, in the 60s, disclosed that his late colleague had that leadership trait in him since secondary school.

Utomi said: “Akeredolu was not one who would keep quiet in the face of oppression and he never compromised on justice and equity.”