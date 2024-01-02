“Akeredolu Stood Against Buhari’s Dictatorial Power” – Adebanjo

The leader of Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said that the memory of late the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, will linger on for standing against the domination and dictatorial power of the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The elder statesman led this out while paying a condolence visit to the residence of the former governor at Jericho Quarters, Ibadan.

He explained that he paid the visit not because he was a former Governor of Ondo, but because he stood firm against the invasion of Fulani herders when they attempted to take over the West.

Adebanjo said: “Afenifere came here not because he was a former governor of Ondo State. But because of what he stood for and the kind of progressive politics he was involved in.

“He was a great patriot and nationalist who believed in what he said. He’s a very courageous and consistent man particularly when there was the invasion of Fulani herders in the West.

“He stood firm and called a spade a spade. He said Fulani should get out of the forest where they were hiding to perpetrate evil despite the domination and dictatorial power of Buhari. That’s my man.

“That’s what made me lead a delegation here. I could have sent anybody but I said no, not for Rotimi, a fantastic and a great son of Oduduwa, the czar of the Nigerian progressive governors.”