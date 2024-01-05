Akeredolu’s Body Arrives From Germany (Pictures)

Few days after the death of former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his remains, has arrived in Nigeria from Germany.

It was gathered that the airplane conveying the body of the late governor arrived at about 3:39 p.m on Friday, January 5, 2024.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the late Akeredolu was received by his wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu.

Recall that the former governor passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, in Germany, during a protracted illness. He was aged 67.

However, his arrival was confirmed in a Facebook post by the former Chief Press Secretary to the late governor, Richard Olatunde.

Richard said: “The late Governor’s remains were brought into the country from Germany, where he passed away.

“The body was received by his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, his children, and siblings led by Prof. Wole Akeredolu, the immediate younger brother.

READ MORE: Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu Reportedly Dead

“Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; and representative of Osun State Governor, Senator Demola Adeleke also joined in receiving the body.

“The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Gboyega Adefarati, and some members of the Ondo State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, were also present at the airport to receive the body of the former governor.

“Family members, followers, friends, and associates could not control their emotions as the body of the late Governor was being lowered from the plane.”

See pictures below: