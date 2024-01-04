Alleged N37bn Fraud: Buhari’s Minister, Umar-Farouq Snubs EFCC Invitation For Probe

Former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, on Wednesday, snubbed an invitation earlier sent by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in probing the N37.1bn allegedly laundered during the administration of immediate past president, Muhamadu Buhari, through a contractor, identified as James Okwete.

It was gathered that the ex minister, kept interrogators waiting for over eight hours on yesterday, without an official communication to the anti-graft agency.

Recall that Umar-Farouq was asked to appear before investigators at the EFCC headquarters, Jabi, Abuja on January 3, 2024, at about 10:00 am, to give an account of the alleged fraud that took place under her watch.

However, an interrogator, who spoke with PUNCH on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the interrogation team had to close from work at about 6pm when they were certain that the former minister was not going to show up.

He said: “We just closed from work now because she didn’t show up today, and it’s 6pm already. It’s certain that she’s never going to show up today.”