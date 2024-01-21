Appeal Court Nullifies Election, Sacks NFF Board

An appeal court sitting in Abuja has sacked all members of the present Nigeria Football Federation, NFF board in a recent ruling.

In Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/1006/2022, a panel, led by Justice Barika, sacked the Nigeria’s football governing board by setting aside and striking out all orders allegedly obtained by deceit on the 29th of September 2022 to conduct the NFF election of September 30th in Benin City, Edo State.

During the proceedings, the NFF was represented by Chief Okutepa SAN, while the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) Task Force was represented by Dr. Celsus Ukpong, Chief Rumson Baribote, and Mary Waribo.

READ MORE: Super Eagles Crisis: “Pay Me, Don’t Teach Me My Job”- Jose Peseiro Tells NFF

Meanwhile, in a statement made by Harrison Jalla, Chairman of the PFAN Task Force, highlighted the gravity of the ruling, indicating potential criminal contempt proceedings for any sacked NFF Board member who continues to parade themselves as such, especially after the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

The statement partly reads: “In the light of the above, any sacked NFF Board member parading itself after the ongoing AFCON in Ivory coast would be risking criminal contempt proceedings.”