“Aregbesola Can Never Lead Any Political System In Osun” — Lasun Yusuf

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, on Tuesday, criticized the immediate past Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, for his recent statements about his political future in 2024.

Yusuf, during an interview on a private radio station in Osogbo, dismissed Aregbesola’s aspirations, stating that he is “hallucinating” about returning to a leadership role in Osun State politics.

He noted that Aregbesola’s era of influence has ended and believed that the former governor can no longer become a leader in any political system in the state.

Yusuf said: “I always wish him good. We were together. We have come a long way. We spent quality time together in politics, but what I know is that his terrain of influence is gone in the political firmament of Osun. He cannot be a leader of any political system in the state again.

“Though he tried to ensure that Progressive retain power in Osun while exiting office, what I know is that he is only trying but it is too late to become a leader in the state as he has been struggling to.

“I said this because I knew that he became a Governor by collective leadership. Just as I couldn’t become a Governor as I wished so also that it is not easy for him to become the leader of any political system that he wishes to be.

“For him to be saying he would let people know where he is going before the end of this year, is nothing but a ruse; time has passed by on that. Life doesn’t wait for such.”