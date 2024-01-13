Asake Pens Note To Self, Reflects On Life’s Journey As He Marks 29th Birthday

Ahmed Ololade, a Nigerian singer-songwriter better known by his stage name Asake, is celebrating his birthday today.

The musician marked his birthday with a short message on his Instagram page, saying,

“Today, I honor the journey I’ve been on and the journey yet to come.” To a resilient soul, happy birthday.

After the brief letter, he included a picture of himself and a filthy bicycle with a flat tyre, which represent the struggle or trip of a persistent soul.

Soon after he posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram, acknowledging his struggles, followers and well-wishers went to the comments section to leave birthday wishes.

See some comments…

diartporainc: “Metaphor of the bike with a leaked tire on a cracked terrain narrates your resilience more glaring ! Maybe backing distractions to face the future states it louder . HBD AshakeBasquat.”

honestmicah: “I really love this work of art, dirty bicycle, bad pedals, flat tyre..make sense.”

exxenceofficial: “Happy Birthday my brother, may God in his infinite mercies and abundance continue to bless and Uplift you IJN.”

kingeazygram: “God’s love abide more than ever in your heart as you celebrate this new age ololade mi Asake.”

thevibezgirl1: “Happy birthday ololade mi asake,more wins in good health and wealth, long life and prosperity.”

tope4life1: “Birthday boy more years to be celebrated Mr money can I be your only lover.”

