AY Makun And Wife, Mabel Unfollow Each Other On Instagram As She Laments Threat To Life

AY Makun, a comedian and filmmaker, and his wife, Mabel Makun, appear to be having a marital issue, as they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Recently, Mabel Makun took to social media, where she posted cryptic posts suggesting life-threatening concerns and hinting at a turbulent marital situation.

A closer examination of the drama showed that Ayo Makun and his better half had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Mabel made headlines when she revealed that she was the target of a supposed death threat.

The interior designer posted on social media that she would be calling the police because the threats were too much for her to handle.

She wrote,

“The threat to my life is getting out of hand, and if anything happens to me, there is just one person to be held responsible. Headed to the police station.”

“I think I have had enough. “I have been abused mentally and for way too long and I have had enough.”



See screenshot…