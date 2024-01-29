AY Makun Petitions Police, Accuses Facebook User Of Defamation, Cyberstalking For Accusing Him Of Having Affair With May Edochie

Ayo Makun, commonly known as AY, a popular comedian, has filed a petition with the Delta State Police Command through Commissioner Wale Abass, alleging “criminal defamation and cyberstalking” by one Facebook user named Agozi Samuel.

According to the petition, Agozi Samuel accused the comedian of having an extramarital affair with May Edochie, the wife of actor Yul Edochie, and thus being responsible for the couple’s marital crisis via his Facebook page, Agozi Comedy.

In a statement published on his Facebook page on Monday, AY made this revelation and said that users ought to start accepting accountability for their actions online.

According to the petition his attorneys filed on January 24, 2024, AY received a tonne of messages from friends inquiring about the video that originated with Agozi.

The petition partly read, “On Monday, 22 January 2024, our client was inundated with a barrage of messages from concerned friends, family, and business partners regarding the circulation of four minutes, thirty-two seconds (4:32) video (Annexure 2) which purportedly emanated from the Facebook page of one Mr. Agozi Samuel with the user name, Agozi Commedy (“the page/account”) who is unknown by our client at all material times before the occurrence of this event.

“In the four minutes, thirty-two seconds video titled “AY comedian were is your wife” which was posted on Saturday, 20 January 2024 on the page with a following of over 23,000 followers as can be seen in Annexure 1 to this letter. The suspect, in a mischievous attempt to generate traffic and views for his page and to gain cheap popularity, knowingly and intentionally made various statements that are not only false and baseless but also capable of causing annoyance, insult, enmity, hatred, public outrage and needless anxiety to our client and his family and exposing our client to hatred and public ridicule.

“The said publication alleges that our client is involved in an extra-marital affair with one, May Edochie, the wife of Yul Edochie, and that our client was responsible for the marital crisis between May and her husband. ”

The petition went on to list the accusations that Agozi had levelled against AY.

To be clear, the exact incorrect, baseless, and untrue remarks stated knowingly and purposefully by Agozi Samuel at many intervals in the above mentioned video are reproduced below:

“You slept with May. Because of you, Yul Edochie and his wife separated because you’re having an affair with Yul Edochie’s wife which is May. The general public did not know what was happening even the Court case that is going on the general public did not know.”

“I told you on the 31st night that in 2024, I will be the one to bring you down. For you to bring down a home that lasted for many years, you made them separated, you made the wife live differently and the husband. What are you looking for in somebody’s wife that your wife does not have?

“Your plan now is to go and marry May. I know all your plans, you want to go and marry May. You think I don’t know?

“This is what really happened. AY slept with May Edochie, that was why Yul Edochie and May Edochie are not together today.

“Remember our conversation on the 31st night? I told you that I would be the one to bring you down in 2024. Since you don’t want to apologise to Yul Edochie and apologise to his fans because you’re the one masterminding everything. What kind of wicked man are you? AY, what kind of wicked man are you?

“And I will teach you and you will learn the hard way. Mark my word”

In the plea, the comedian and his lawyers asked the police to arrest, investigate, and punish Agozi for “the coordinated malicious and baseless publication.”

In his caption on Facebook, AY wrote, “There are a lot of things that I have been letting go from colleagues, bloggers and clout chasers concerning my person. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

“The more I continue to disregard or accept all these fake apologies flying online, the more all these acts of wickedness are designed to hurt me, my career, ambitions, and even relationships.”

