Ayo Makun Bags International Appointment Following Marital Crisis

Ayo Makun, a comedian and filmmaker, has received congratulatory messages from social media users, after securing a new appointment.

He announced his appointment as Creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR) on his Instagram page on Friday.

The filmmaker who recently sparked speculation of marital issues, expressed excitement at the development.

He declared that the purpose of his appointment is to support the value of artistic expression and help young Africans discover their own creative voice on a global scale.

He wrote,

“I am happy to announce my appointment as a Creative Goodwill Ambassador for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and Economic Community Africa Sixth Region (ECASR).

The African Union has six regions: North Africa, West Africa, Central Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa, and the African diaspora. The African diaspora is the sixth region and is made up of people of African descent living outside of the continent. The diaspora includes African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans, Afro-Latin Americans, and Black Canadians.

My appointment as a Creative Goodwill Ambassador is to champion the power of creative expressions and engage the African youth in finding their own creative voice globally”.

See his post below…