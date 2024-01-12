Bandits Attack FCT Community, Kidnap Ex-PDP Chair, 4 Children, 18 Others

Rampaging bandits have again abducted at least twenty three persons in a fresh attack on an Abuja community, on Thursday.

The victims were abducted when the bandits stormed the Kawu community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Abdulmumini Zakari, the Councilor representing the area, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, the gunmen invaded the community from the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna State and divided themselves into groups.

He said some went into “the palace of the district head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, who he married two weeks ago.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army Tortures Police Officer Over Alleged Wrong Parking In Delta

“Others attacked the compound of Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP Chairman of Kawu Ward,” he said.

He disclosed that the bandits abducted the former PDP chairman (name undisclosed) along with his four children, adding that the bandits thereafter went into the compound of Sarkin Pawan Kawu, Gambo Pawa, and abducted him, alongside his two wives and children.

The FCT Police Command spokeswoman, Josephine Adeh, also confirmed the incident saying, “some unknown hoodlums stormed Kawu village, a bordering community with Kagarko LGA, in Kaduna State, and kidnapped people. The truth is that the miscreants raided that general area and escaped into Kaduna State.”