Bandits In Military Uniform Invade Neighboring Abuja Community

Some suspected bandits in military uniforms, have invaded the village of Garam, a border community between Niger State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

It was gathered that the assailants, on Wednesday, rode into the village on motorcycles wielding guns, inquiring about the direction to Jere, a community in Kaduna state.

However, Daily Trust, quoted an eyewitness, saying that the bandits, armed with AK 47 rifles, swords, and arrows, and all dressed in military camouflage or combat trousers.

The eyewitness said: “Over 100 bandits arrived in Garam on motorcycles. There were more than 40 bikes, with three bandits on each one. They openly brandished AK 47 rifles and carried arrows and swords. Fearing the unknown, most people fled for their lives.”

Another witness confirmed the incident to newsmen, noting that the development caused residents to scatter in panic upon the arrival of the bandits on their motorcycles.

He said: “I saw people running when the bandits arrived. I also peeped where I was hiding, and I saw some of them using scarves to cover their faces while some used masks. Some of them wore combat trousers.”

A witness said: “The bandits started attacking around 10:30 p.m. They started burgling shops, especially the shops where some boys were sleeping. They later entered a house close to ours, forced the gate open, broke the windows and removed the burglary, but none of the occupants slept at home.

“Since the last attack on January 2, most people have stopped sleeping at home. They come in the morning and leave at night. But after two weeks of relative peace, some people decided to return and the same day, the bandits struck.”