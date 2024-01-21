“Barbarians Have Taken Over Social Media In Nigeria” — Soyinka Laments

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has lamented over the state of Nigeria social media users.

Soyinka said that the internet space has been dragged down to the least denominator and taken over by people he described as barbarians.

He added that, in other climes, social media is still valid as a means of interaction because of the intellectual content and reasoned engagements being deployed by users.

The Noble laureate led this out on Saturday at the 48th President’s party and his investiture as an honorary member of the prestigious Abeokuta Club, Ogun State.

He said: “The social media is awash with accusations of one being a kind of ethnophobic. So strange to me but that is what we have been reduced to. And when that kind of accusation comes, there is no need or value in trying to say you are not. You just say, ‘Thank you very much! The complement of ethnophobia is ethnophilia.

“I’m astonished and flabbergasted that people are so power-besotted that they can’t even accept the possibility that they did not win an election.

“It does not matter whether you are right or wrong or they are right. It is just a question. Take your facts to the table, let’s examine them carefully, consider the possibility that we may be wrong or you may be wrong but you don’t have to descend into demonisation of the group to which others belong to establish your point.

“I don’t deal in social media. As far as I’m concerned, barbarians have taken over social media and they have swapped the intellectual quotient which used to make and still make social media valid in other societies. Here in this country, social media has been dragged down to the lowest common denominator.

“However, I believe in the community of the intellect of minds and creativity to rescue us from the monstrosity that social media has become (in this country).”