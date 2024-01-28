Barcelona Manager Xavi To Step Down At End Of Season

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, on Saturday, said that he had decided to step down at the end of the season after his side lost 5-3 at home to Villarreal in LaLiga.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this will be the Catalans third defeat in last five games in all competitions.

Barca are third in the table on 44 points, 10 behind leaders Real Madrid and eight adrift of second-placed Girona.

He said: “I’d like to announce that as of June 30 I will not continue as Barca coach,” he told a press conference after meeting with club president Joan Laporta for over half an hour.

READ MORE: Europa League: Ten Hag A ‘Great Coach’, Fixing Man United Not Easy – Xavi

“It is a situation of common sense and I have decided that on June 30th I will not continue as Barca coach.

“I think the club needs a change of dynamic and I told the president Joan Laporta. As a fan, thinking about the club and the players, I think they will be freed up and will be calmer.

“I think the best thing to do is to leave on June 30th. Having said that, I will give my all for the four months that are left, I think we can have a good season and I hope that the dynamic will change. I believe I am doing the right thing.”

Xavi played for Barcelona for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League titles and eight LaLiga crowns.