Battles Against Me Distracting My Goal – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has lamented the issues he has faced having become the State’s number one citizen.

Speaking on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Fubara expressed gratitude for his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Addressing the congregation, Fubara noted that while the battles against his administration may not be over, he remains resolute and focused on delivering the promise of good governance to the people.

“We came in; we were selected because they believed we have something that we will do for our state. We have not been allowed to do the things we ought to do for our state. We have had a lot of distractions, but I strongly believe that while we navigate the path of peace, prayer is also needed to pass over this phase. Continue to put us in your prayers. There is nothing that God cannot do,” the Governor said.

Expressing appreciation for his victory, Governor Fubara acknowledged the support and role played by President Bola Tinubu, state leaders, and numerous supporters who stood by the truth despite facing provocation or persecution.