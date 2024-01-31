“BBNaija Past Winners Didn’t Deserve To Win” – Pere Egbi

Pere Egbi, a BBNaija reality show celebrity, has declared that former winners of the competition did not deserve their prizes.

He suggested that the reason they prevailed was that Nigerians chose to vote based more on feelings than logic.

He claimed that the winners would not have been chosen if the reality programme had been American or South African.

Pere affirmed he won’t appear on the show again if given the chance, even though he has appeared twice, in the All Stars edition in 2023 and the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season in 2021.

In the latest episode of Celebrity Quickies, He said: “My experience in the Big Brother Naija house was a rollercoaster. I had different encounters with different people, experiences that gave me something. Overall, it was good.

READ MORE: Grammys Omits Wizkid, Tems Names From Their African Awards Winners List

“But if I was asked to go back in the [BBNaija] House again, I would not. Simply because I feel Nigerians are not ready for reality TV. A bunch of Nigerians who vote for these guys in these shows in Nigeria, especially, Big Brother, are just one-track-minded.

“I’m being honest, if this was a South African or American show, I don’t think the people who won will win.”