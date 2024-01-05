Beauty Tukura Addresses Accusation Of Alleged Romantic Relationship With Emefiele

Former Bbnaija reality star, Beauty Tukura has replied to charges that she was romantically connected with former CBN governor.

She issued a public statement to her colleagues and critics about what she expects of them this year.

The 26-year-old stated that anyone wishing to criticise her should do so directly rather than indirectly, as many do.

Last year, beauty was at the focus of several controversies, the most prominent of which was the allegation that she was having an affair with former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The brand influencer posted on her X page that anyone who holds a grudge against her should be brave enough to address her directly.

Beauty Tukura seemingly responded to those who said she had a romantic relationship with the former governor of CBN.

She tweeted:

“This year if you want to talk to me, use your @ or type my name “Beauty”, “Beauty Tukura” or “BT” for short. Until then, remain in the DM’s.”