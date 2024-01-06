Betta Edu Announces Three-Month Job Opening For Plateau Humanitarian Workers

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has announced a three-month job opportunity for humanitarian workers residing in Plateau State.

Edu, in a Friday statement, said the employment opportunity is part of the New Year’s plan and the Ministry’s commitment to create more jobs for millions of Nigerians.

According to her, successful applicants would be deployed to crisis areas to ease the humanitarian response in the locations.

The employment period, she said, could be extended to six months or one year, depending on the success rate.

“As part of the new year’s plans, the ministry will be hiring temporal Humanitarian aid workers and deploying them to every location where there are humanitarian crises going forward.

“This will not only reduce unemployment but will improve our response time and the quality of response going forward.

“These people will be hired for three months in the first instance, and if the crisis is protracted, they may be made to stay 6 months or one-year maximum,” Edu said.

She furthered that applicants with skills and experience in humanitarian crisis situation would have a greater advantage.

Moreso, Edu said more relief materials which include food and non-food items have been received in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau.