Betta Edu: EFCC Grills Zenith, Providus, Jaiz Banks CEOs

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Tuesday, interrogated the Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank in connection with the over N44 billion fraud allegedly uncovered in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, is currently being held and is undergoing interrogation by the EFCC over ₦585million scandal.

However, a source close to the investigation, told the PUNCH that: “The CEOs and MDs of Zenith Bank, Providus Bank, and Jaiz Bank are currently being grilled by our interrogators here at the headquarters.

“They were invited and are being probed in connection with the uncovered ₦44bn fraud and the ₦585million involving Halima Shehu and Betta Edu.

“The suspended minister and the coordinator have both made new revelations during their interrogations, and the investigation is still ongoing.”