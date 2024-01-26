Bishop Feyi Who Prophesied Against Tinubu’s Victory Bags Life Imprisonment For Raping Church Member

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, has sentenced Bishop Feyiropo Daniels of I Reign Christian Ministry, to life imprisonment for raping his 25-year-old assistant.

In May 2023, the cleric was remanded in court for allegedly raping the woman at his Lekki residence.

The church member had told the court that the cleric had sex with her during a prayer session, while speaking in tongues.

The cleric was also jailed 3 years for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old member of the church.

Justice Rahman Oshodi held that the Pastor should spend the rest of his life at the Kirikiri custodial facility.

While stating that the prosecution established the ingredients of the two offences, Oshodi described Daniels as a liar who does not have any regard for truth.

“Your offences are grievous. You sexually assaulted two women, who were members of your church. You raped her ferociously.

READ ALSO: Student Pastor Narrates How Bishop Feyi Daniels Raped Her Twice

“You committed these crimes using your dominant character as a pastor,” the judge said.

He, however, discharged and acquitted him on count two of the charge, which is the rape of another member of the church (name withheld).

The Judge held that there was an element of consent from the church member.

On the third count charge of attempted rape, Oshodi ruled that the elements of attempted rape were not proven by the prosecutor as there was no attempt to penetrate the survivor.

The third survivor, who resided in the church premises in 2021, told the court that the cleric pressed and sucked her two breasts.

Oshodi also discharged and acquitted Daniels on count four of the charge, which is attempted rape of a member of the church.

Daniels faced an amended four-count charge bordering on rape, attempted rape and sexual assault which contravenes Section 260 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The judge furthered that the name of the cleric should be added to the Lagos state sex offenders register.

In 2023, the cleric did trend, following his prophetic prediction to his congregation, saying Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress would be unlawfully declared as the winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He had also said there will be an interim government following Tinubu’s declaration as winner of the presidential poll.