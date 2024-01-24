Bobrisky Shares List Of Roles Available For Employment Under Him

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed that he is hiring numerous Nigerians for various roles, including that of a gossip partner.

On his Instagram page, the self-described “mummy” of Lagos disclosed the three positions he is looking for someone to fill.

According to him, he requires a manager, a personal assistant, and a gossip partner.

Given the number of people who can be associated with celebrities, he demanded that before accepting the new position, his gossip partner must sign a nondisclosure agreement with his attorney.

He wrote;

“I need to employ d following list 👇🏻👇🏻

Personal assistant with attractive salary and minimum of 5yrs experience

Manager

Lastly gossip partner, someone to just be gossiping with me. I live in a 6 bedroom duplex all alone, drive all my cars alone. Trust me that life is sometimes boring 😩😩😩😩

Need someone to make d noise of my wealth for me cos I’m not bragging enough 🤣”

He pledged to provide anyone he hires with an abundance of luxury and the best things in life.

SEE POST: