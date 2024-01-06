Bolanle Ninalowo Addresses Alleged Viral Explicit Video Of Him Circulating On Social Media

Bolanle Ninalowo has made a statement regarding a video released on social media, that purportedly showed the actor masturbating.

The now-viral video was posted online on Friday, and many people noticed that the man in it had the exact same tattoo as the actor.

Some speculated that the man in the video was Bolanle Ninalowo, but the actor shot down the rumour in an Instagram video posted on Saturday.

Despite having identical tattoos, Bolanle maintained he is not the person in the video.

In his words:

“My ears are full already, everybody is calling me, people are commenting on my page about a video that is circulating about a guy, doing his thing, having fun, enjoying himself.

Some guy that is not Bolanle Ninalowo that is not Makanaki and I guess having a tattoo is now wahala, I don’t know but you guys should look at my tattoo, I saw the video and I understand that the guy does have a bang but common, I respect myself too much for that and I will never disappoint myself, my family or fans like that.”

Showing off his tattoo, Bolanle Ninalowo continued:

“That video is not me, like I said this is my tattoo, you can look at it over and over again but hey things happen, that video is not me. Stop circulating this rumour, this negative thing about me, I am not the one in the video guys, please let this end.”

SEE VIDEO: