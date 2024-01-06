Borno Youths Take Fermented Human Urine, Camel Excretion, Lizard Dung, Mentholated Spirit In Soft Drinks To Get High – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has disclosed that youths in Borno State have resorted to drinking fermented human urine, preserved over 10 days, and other detrimental human excrements as an alternative to hard drugs.

The State Commander of the NDLEA (Narcotics), Iliyasu Mani, made the revelation in a Friday statement in Maiduguri.

According to him, abuse of psychoactive substances is prevalent among the youths, adding that they also take other unusual substances such as lizard dung, camel urine, Lipton soaked in gin, and mentholated spirits mixed with soft drinks.

Mani furthered that the youths also inhale toilet fumes and gutter dirt in their quest to get intoxicated.

His words: “Let me state categorically here that these new psychoactive substances that are commonly abused today include Cannabis Sativa, skunk, cough syrup with codeine, Ice, Tramadol, Rohypnol, Diazepam, Pentazocine, rubber solution, glue, gutter dirt, toilet fumes, lizard dung.

READ ALSO: Police Nab Eight Suspects In Connection With Plateau Killings

“Others include Lipton soaked in gin, camel urine, Mentholated spirit in soft drinks, 10-day-old human urine, and so on.”

He said the Command, under his watch, had fought a hard battle against drug abuse but “unfortunately, the issue of substance abuse is even getting challenging, especially with the involvement of young teens in the abuse of new psychoactive substances, especially women.”

“Despite all these, we must not lose our hope as the agency has strengthened its efforts towards prevention strategy through the establishment of remodeled counselling/rehab centre within the premises of Borno State Command,” the NDLEA commander added.

He said the Command, under his watch, had seized 4.5 tonnes of illicit substances and arrested 863 suspects.

Of those arrested, he said 53 had been convicted while 736 were undergoing counselling.