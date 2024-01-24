Buhari Purposely Didn’t Release His Original WAEC Certificate — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, ex-spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, says his principal has always had the original copy of his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was disclosed in his book “Working with Buhari: Reflections Of A Special Adviser, Media And Publicity (2015 – 2023).”

He maintained that his principal purposely did not make his certificate public

According to him, after the 2015 presidential election was concluded, he received a call from Iyi Uwadiae, Registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), informing him that since Buhari’s certificate was nowhere to be found, the council would arrange an attestation copy for him.

The issuance of attestation copy by the council, he noted, would be based on request by Buhari.

Adesina said he proceeded to the president’s house immediately to brief him about the phone conversation he had with the Registrar.

In response, he wrote that Buhari smiled and said to him: “I was going through a drawer some days ago, and saw copies of my certificate.

“I always had it, but refused to release it, so that those venting spleen on it could please themselves.”

Recall that prior to the 2015 presidential election, there was controversy surrounding Buhari’s academic certificate.

In December 2014, Buhari tendered an affidavit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), claiming that the military board was in possession of his academic credentials.

But the Peoples Democratic Party kicked against the submitted affidavit, arguing that Buhari was unfit to contest without a certificate.

The Nigerian Army later said it was not in possession of Buhari’s certificate, noting that his personal file does not contain any certificate.