Buhari’s Administration Not A Failure – Ngige

Chris Ngige, a former Minister of Labour and Employment has dismissed claims that the administration of the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, was a failure.

Ngige made this known on Saturday during an interview with journalists in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State while distributing palliatives to indigenes from the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

The former Governor of Anambra State insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Buhari carried out several projects in the country.

He however listed the completion of the Second Niger Bridge, school feeding programmes, and Enugu Airport, among others, as some of the projects carried out by the last administration.

“It is not true that the Buhari administration was a failure. I was part of the government, and the administration completed a lot of projects including the Second Niger Bridge, school feeding programme and numerous railways across the country,” he said.

Speaking further, Ngige explained that his faction remains the authentic APC in Anambra, insisting that there was no crisis in the party.

“There is APC one and two in Anambra State. I won’t deny that fact. I am the father of APC here, I am the face of APC in Anambra State and I know for certain that we have newcomers who have been coming since the year 2021 and because the party is like a church, you don’t stop people from entering a church to seek salvation, so also you can’t stop people from entering a party to support government in power.

“We allow everybody but there is a segregation already because the new members don’t want to reckon with the old members who have laboured for the party from the time we were SDP to ACD, AC to ACN and then finally liberated as APC when we collapsed with NNPP and CPC. These are facts, and I don’t like denying things are facts,” he added.