Buhari’s Minister, Sadiya Farouq Arrives EFCC Headquarters Over N37.1bn Fraud

Sadiya Umar-Farouq, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, has arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Her presence at the Abuja EFCC’s headquarters follows an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through James Okwete, a contractor.

At about 10:20 am, the former Minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed her arrival at the Commission via X on Monday.

She posted: “I have, at my behest, arrived at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency to offer clarifications in respect of some issues that the commission is investigating.”

Recall that, last week, while citing health challenges, the former Minister officially wrote to the agency seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with the interrogators.