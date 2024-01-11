CBN Dissolves Boards, Managements Of Union, Keystone, Polaris Bank

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Wednesday, dissolved the boards and managements of Polaris, Union and Keystone Banks.

In a statement signed by Hakama Sidi Ali, its acting Director, Corporate Communications, the CBN said the action became necessary due to the non-compliance of the banks and their respective boards with “provisions of Section 12 (c), (f), (g), (h) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.”

“The Bank’s infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities

that pose a threat to financial stability, among others,” the apex bank said as it maintained that Nigeria’s banking system remains strong and resilient.

READ ALSO: EFCC Seizes Betta Edu’s Passport, Invites Three Top Bank M.Ds Linked To N44bn, N585m Fraud For Questioning

The financial regulator further assured the public of the safety and security of depositors’ funds, adding that it remains resolute in fulfilling its mandate to uphold a safe, sound, and robust financial system in Nigeria.

The decision comes weeks after the special investigator panel probing the CBN and related entities disclosed how Godwin Emefiele, the former Central Bank governor, allegedly used two Dubai-based companies (Luxis International and Magna International) to set up Titan Trust Bank (TTB) as proxies for the acquisition of Union Bank.

The panel, led by Jim Obazee, had in their findings also shown the transactions behind the acquisition of Keystone Bank.

The panel’s report revealed other unapproved activities of the former CBN governor, directors and some government officials.

Meanwhile, on December 24, 2023, the special panel had in a letter summoned Babatunde Lemo, Chairman of TTB over the institution’s acquisition of Union Bank.