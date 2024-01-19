“Cheating Is No Longer A Deal Breaker For Me” – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, a radio host and television personality, shared why she no longer finds cheating in a marriage or relationship to be a deal breaker.

Accusing her ex-husband Maje Ayida of being a serial cheater, Toke Makinwa discussed her thoughts on infidelity throughout the years in a podcast that was published on Thursday.

With ageing, she said, she has realised that women might cheat more easily, and self-control is usually the main deterrent.

She said,

“I think a lot of women need to reject the stigma. If I cheat, it’s okay for the man to do the same to me.

“I feel like I have gotten to a place in my life where you can’t shame the shameless. If I cheat tomorrow and you want to leave I will respect you. If you want to stay, don’t use it to taunt me because I have won the crown of a cheater.

“If I’m going to be very honest, cheating is no longer a deal breaker for me. It used to be; when I was younger, I would never have been able to say these. I would have said if he cheats, I’m putting him back in the street.

“As I grew older, I realized men cheat, women cheat. It’s easier for a woman to cheat, it’s self restraint that stops us. The reason why I’m not quick to put you out is I might be the first person to cheat on you. Forgive me as I have forgiven you.”