Children, Women Die In Anambra Boat Mishap

No fewer that five persons, including women and kids aboard an unidentified boat, reportedly died after a boat capsized on the River Niger.

It was gathered that the incident happened early on Sunday morning as passers-by were seen rescuing the victims out of the river near the Onitsha banks.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the passengers were said to be coming from Kogi State.

Meanwhile, a source, who spoke with Daily Trust, today, said: “Early this morning, a boat that capsized on River Niger.

“Some of the victims are from parts of Kogi State and Mmiata Anam in Anambra East Local Government Area, according to the eye witnesses.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Anambra State Police, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the situation was under control.

READ MORE: Woman Dies, Two Injured As Bus Somersaults In Anambra Road Crash

Ikenga said: “The situation is under control. Our marine operatives, on getting the distress call about the incident, responded swiftly.

“We were able to rescue over 30 of the passengers alive and recovered the five lifeless bodies in the depths of the sea and the capsized boat.

“Preliminary information revealed that the boat was from Kogi State, conveying goods and passengers before the unfortunate incident occurred. Meanwhile, the cause is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is ongoing, please.”