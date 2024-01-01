Congregation Distracted As Davido, Israel DMW, Others Attend Crossover Service

David Adeleke, well known by his stage name Davido, had people buzzing after he was sighted at a church service in Lagos.

Israel DMW posted a video of himself, Davido, and crew members celebrating the new year at the crossover service at Harvesters International Christian Centre on his Instagram feed.

Another video clip recorded the moment churchgoers nearly became distracted after the Unavailable crooner was caught on camera.

The church pastor, Bolaji Idowu immediately called his members to order, asking them to pay attention to God’s word.

See fans reactions below:

h3istr03v reacted: “Pay attention to Gods word PREACH SIR”

officialmcjson said: “Na club isreal Mind dey oo 😂”

wizkidgirlfriend wrote: “Pastor just dey laugh 😂😂😂😂😂😂”

cruiz_great wrote: “Put God first, I love this 👏”

iam_xelem said: “Pastor go dey more serious now 🔥”

_s.a.h.o_ penned: “Even pastor sef loose focus😫😫😹…2024 please be nice😫🙏”

