Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Sunday, advised gunmen terorrising the South East to negotiate for better jobs from the Federal Government.

While addressing newsmen in Bende, Abia State, during an All Progressives Congress stakeholders’ meeting and empowerment program for his constituents, Kalu said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been fair to the South East in appointments and other developmental programs.

This is as he launched a Food-For-Peace Program, to tackle hunger in the South East.

He lamented that the economy of the South East region was destroyed by the effects of sit-at-home in parts of the zone, which according to him, made many investors of South East origin to flee the area.

Describing the actions of unknown gunmen as an affront to the Federal Government, he added that resorting to violence was at the detriment of the South East economy and general development.

Kalu however advised all the agitators in the South East who are still operating from the bush to drop their guns and embrace the Federal Government’s calls for peace, using the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) as a vehicle.

He noted that Tinubu has given key positions to the Igbos including the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Minister of Works, Chief of Naval Staff and others, he deserves total support of the Igbo nation now and in his future political interests.

According to him, he is interested in the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu from detention but said that the process for his release can be hastened if enforcers of the sit-at-home and actors of other violent crimes in the South East embrace peace.

“Sit-at-home at-home is the biggest folly. You can’t match or outrun the fire power of the Federal Government. The best approach is to reduce the level of violence in the South East.

“Tinubu did not contribute to the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu. Why will we punish him for what he did not do? Calm down, return the guns to the security agencies because PISE-P is designed to create jobs for you,” he advised.