Couple Arrested For Allegedly Killing 45-Year-Old Man In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun state police command has arrested a couple, identified as Moses Mba and his wife, Florence over the death of a 45-year-old man named Mark Kalu.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on October 8, 2023, at the Osiele market in Abeokuta, located in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the misunderstanding escalated, resulting in Kalu sustaining serious injuries. However, the 45-year-old Kalu was said to have sustained some injuries during the fight until he succumbed to death on Saturday.