Couple Arrested For Allegedly Killing 45-Year-Old Man In Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun state police command has arrested a couple, identified as Moses Mba and his wife, Florence over the death of a 45-year-old man named Mark Kalu.
It was gathered that the incident occurred on October 8, 2023, at the Osiele market in Abeokuta, located in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.
Confirming the horrible report, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed the details of the incident in a statement released to journalists on Saturday.
The statement reads: “The Divisional Police Officer in Odeda in Abeokuta have received a report of a death incident, that one Mark Kalu, aged 45 years old, died today, January 6th, 2023, at about 0700hrs.
“It was alleged that the deceased sustained injuries during a fight that occurred on October 8, 2023, at Osiele market. The altercation took place in the market square between the late Mark Kalu and a couple, Moses Mba, aged 50 years old, and his wife, Florence Moses, aged 40 years old, leading to the death of Kalu.
“Efforts were made by the Babaloja of Osiele and the Igbo community leader to mediate and find a peaceful resolution.