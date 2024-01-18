Court Grants Emefiele Permission To Travel Out Of FCT

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has permitted the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to travel outside of Abuja, the country’s capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the verdict is came, following an application by Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Bukka, asking a variation in his bail terms.

Recall that in November 2023, Justice Hamza Muazu of the high court granted the embattled CBN governor bail in the sum of N300 million with two sureties in like sum and ordered him to deposit his travel documents.

However, the court also ordered that the travel documents be returned to the court, adding that Emefiele must remain within the FCT jurisdiction and get court permission before any travel.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday, permitted the ex-CBN boss to leave the country’s capital but ruled that he must remain within the borders of the country.