Cubana Chief Priest Presents Wife With New Car After She Complained Of Being Bored With The Old One

Cubana chief priest, a well-known media figure, recently gave his wife a new car after she expressed boredom with her previous one.

The club manager, who is also good friends with Afrobeat sensation Davido, flaunted the new car he bought for his spouse on his Instagram story.

READ MORE: DJ Chicken Ecstatic As He Welcomes Twins With Wife In UK

Captioning the photo he wrote,

“My baby @ deangels ! got bored of her G63 so I switched it up for her to presidential 2024 Escalade Cadillac 600.”

SEE POST: