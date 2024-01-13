Dangote Refinery Receives 5th Oil Shipment, Commences Production

The production at the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company has fully commenced on Friday.

It was gathered that the refinery received the fifth crude oil shipment of one million barrels of Bonny Light supplied by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited last week.

In a statement released by the group yesterday, via its X handle, said that the leader of the company, Aliko Dangote, hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, encouragement, and thoughtful advice towards the actualisation of this project.

The statement reads: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced production of diesel and aviation fuel. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, elatedly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and encouragement, towards the actualisation of this project.

“Dangote also thanked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerians for their support and belief in the historic project.

“This is a big day for Nigeria. We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone. This is an important achievement for our country as it demonstrates our ability to develop and deliver large capital projects. This is a game changer for our country.

“The Refinery can load 2,900 trucks a day at its truck-loading gantries. The products from the Refinery will conform to Euro V specifications. The refinery design complies with the World Bank, US EPA, European emission norms, and DPR emission/effluent norms.

“We must extend our sincere appreciation to our Bankers and financiers, both local and offshore. In the same vein, we thank the Government of Lagos State, under the leadership of Babajide Sanwo-Olu. I also sincerely thank our host communities and their Traditional leaders.”