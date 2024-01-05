Daniel Regha Cautions Wizkid Againt Excessive Spending Following Purchase Of ₦1.4bn Ferrari SF90

Daniel Regha, an internet personality, has given Nigerian singer, Wizkid a series of advice shortly after he purchased a $1.4 billion Ferrari SF90, criticising his alleged extravagant spending and lavish lifestyle.
He made this comment in response to a tweet the singer made on his X (formerly Twitter) profile.
Daniel Regha gave some lengthy advice shortly after Wizkid posted a Photoshopped photo of himself with an eagle sitting on his shoulder.
He wrote: “Wizkid, you need to tone down your excessive spending and save money. For the past few weeks, you have been overspending by buying things you don’t need or just showing off.”
“Besides the schools you promised to build in 2018 (but haven’t fulfilled), there are other ways to make good use of your wealth.”
Many of the singer’s fans, however, took notice of his statement and raced to his comment page to express their thoughts.
See some reactions…
@DeanOfGirls: “Regha u need to learn how to mind your business and your poke nosing into people’s personal affairs, since you choose to swim in poverty allow people who chose not to be stingy to themselves eat their money in peace. There are other things to do to avoid poke nosing.”
@obamalanki: “I understand Wizkid very well because I study him. I done dey follow the king since inception until now! Wizkid recent behavior is because of the death of his mom. Baba look am say if money cannot safe his mom then money is useless! Let’s share it, spray it, dash it out! Na mood!”
@timattechnology: “Ogun dey kill this guy ni…..shut your f**king mouth and mind your business. Your days are numbered on this app you gonna get hacked for sure!”
@whoistunde__: “You self try hustle well so if wiz can’t fulfill his promise then you can do it or you don’t like to be part of good things in life.”
@gathyinsights: “Go mind your business. This guy can never be broke. Even if he sings jazz e go trend.”