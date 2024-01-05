Daniel Regha Cautions Wizkid Againt Excessive Spending Following Purchase Of ₦1.4bn Ferrari SF90

Daniel Regha, an internet personality, has given Nigerian singer, Wizkid a series of advice shortly after he purchased a $1.4 billion Ferrari SF90, criticising his alleged extravagant spending and lavish lifestyle.

He made this comment in response to a tweet the singer made on his X (formerly Twitter) profile.

Daniel Regha gave some lengthy advice shortly after Wizkid posted a Photoshopped photo of himself with an eagle sitting on his shoulder.

He wrote: “Wizkid, you need to tone down your excessive spending and save money. For the past few weeks, you have been overspending by buying things you don’t need or just showing off.”

“Besides the schools you promised to build in 2018 (but haven’t fulfilled), there are other ways to make good use of your wealth.”