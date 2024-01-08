Daniel Regha Rates Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ A 4/10 Movie

Record-breaking film “A Tribe Called Judah,” starring Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, has received a 4/10 rating from social media personality and critic Daniel Regha.

The influencer, who is well-known for calling out celebrities for their mistakes and offering guidance, took to his microblogging platform X, to share his thoughts on the just released film which recently achieved the Box Office success.

Daniel asserted the movie lacked a comedy genre, while actors such as Timini, Etinosa, and Arukwe did not nail their roles properly, and that many scenes in the film were unnecessary.

He further claimed the concluding part was poorly finished.

He gave Uzee Usman, Greg Ojefua, and Tobi Makinde praise for their efforts.

He composed;

“A Tribe Called Judah is a 4/10 movie. Though a comedy genre, the film tricks aren’t realistic enough & the movie lacks comedy satire; Not to mention its p¤¤r ending. Furthermore, many scenes plus conversations were n¤t necessary cos they added n¤ value & made the movie long, an example is Ejiro’s begging scene in the first 20mins into the movie. The robbery/heist scene was p¤¤rly acted too. In addition, some actors d!dn’t nail their roles like Timini, Etinosa & Arukwe. However, Uzee Usman, Greg Ojefua, Tobi Makinde as well as Nse Etim, literally brought the movie to life. That said, the movie sheds light on a pressing issue (money laundering) which is commendable. No offense.”

As expected, netizens berated his views in the comments section.

See comments below,

SEE POST: