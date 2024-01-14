Daniel Regha Speaks On Being Single Despite His Handsomeness

Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha recently released a remark that sparked reactions among many of his fans and online users in general.

On his Twitter profile, he said that many people find it hard to accept that he is single, especially considering how attractive he was.

He discussed the worst drawback of being a handsome man, revealing that many people would assume you have it easy.

According to what he revealed, when people compliment him on his appearance, they sometimes find it hard to accept that he is single and that he does not have any money.

He disclosed that the general public incorrectly believes that being attractive makes the world revolve around you.

“One of the biggest disadvantages of being a handsome guy is that many people think u have it easy; People often tell me “A whole fine boy like u no get money, fine guy like u dey single” etc.

Most people assume that the world revolves around anyone handsome, but that’s not the case.”

Netizens, however, quickly criticised him for his remarks.

According to their assessment, he does not fit the definition of handsome, hence his comment is not applicable to him.

They also criticised him for sharing a story about which he had no firsthand knowledge.

However, the bulk of internet users responded to his comment area with laughing emojis.

See some comments…

