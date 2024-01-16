Davido Acquires Property Worth N4Billion In Eko Atlantic

Davido Adeleke, a well-known Nigerian artist, has shown off a very pricey property he purchased in Eko Atlantic.

The musician was spotted at the posh seaside area’s developing neighbourhood in a viral video that was uploaded using his verified Instagram account.

The father of twins was observed with a Caucasian contractor, pointing to some of the places that were in his field of vision.

The property cost roughly N4 billion, according to Tunde Ednut.

Netizen has shared their thoughts on the property…

See some comments…

Fvckerychichi: “Wizkid no go ever allow this kind news reach internet.”

Iamstepee: “You see the two places the oyibo was using to make example you know in banana and here this life na levels.”

Bw.frazer: “All the ode and mumus wey full here wey dey talk why him go post. Ozour clean ur hating heart and see it as motivation‼️ Baba dey inspire pple Wey get sense.”

Joyce_linda_01: “Davido sabi this investment thing.”

Bigricccchhhh: “Owe b owe is too childish am sure he asked them post this online….you will never see big Wìz have such online.”

Shakiratopeyemi955: “Someone pls help me with any amount to get food cook for my kids pls. God bless you abundantly.”

SEE VIDEO: