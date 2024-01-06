Davido And Tiwa Savage Stir Reactions As They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Singer, Davido and Tiwa Savage friendship appears to have gone sour, as they have both unfollowed one another.

There has been a noticeable shift on social media brand support between the parents, whose kids are best friends, as they are no longer following each other.

Netizens have tried to figure out the cause of their current feud, some have linked it to Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, who has a tight bond with Tiwa.

Some claim Davido is jealous of the budding closeness between the two ladies, while others believe Tiwa was the one who unfollowed Davido after witnessing his behaviour towards Imade.

See some reactions…

I Am Blessed wrote, “Long overdue”

Aminaj Fahrad wrote, “Maybe Tiwa sees exactly how he’s treating his daughter but you social media warriors will blame Sophia

Ungitoh Onorine wrote, “Davido is mad cause Sophia is chilling with Tiwa and Wizkid but that Sophia’s body is banging, it fit cause wahala for St Kitts Island

Dee Tweh wrote, “That is his business, he will be just fine and what is Tiwa’s business with him and Sophia? Or is he begging and Sophia no gree

Porsche Anderson defending Davido wrote, “You can’t be friends with my enemies. I kicked them off

Amosky Babe wrote, “Childish stuff. Grow the fuck up both of you”.

SEE SCREENSHOTS: