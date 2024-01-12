Davido Reportedly Receives N5Bn To Headline Unitedmasters Grammy Weekend Concert

David Adeleke, more often known by his stage name Davido, is expected to headline the much awaited UnitedMasters Grammy Weekend Concert despite the recent controversies surrounding him.

The UnitedMasters music platform will host a Grammy weekend prior to the 66th Academy Grammy Awards, which will be held on Sunday, February 4th at Crypto Com Arena in Los Angeles.

Davido will be joined on stage by South African DJ Uncle Waffles and Dominican artist Tokischa at this prestigious event.

The show will take place on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the Hollywood Palladium.

Last year, around 2,500 people attended the event, including Future, Damson Idris, DJ Khaled, Jay Z, Beyonce, Nas, and Wiz Khalifa.

Davido’s popularity skyrocketed following the publication of his comeback album Timeless, which has had over a billion plays.

The singer’s latest album had raised his profile and earned him a Grammy nomination.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Timeless received three nominations: Best Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Global Music Album.