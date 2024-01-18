Davido Sells Out 02 Arena’s 20k Capacity Within 5Days

Celebrated Nigerian artist Adeleke David, better known as Davido, has added another feather to his cap by selling out an upcoming performance at London’s esteemed O2 Arena, which can accommodate 20,000 people.

The musician announced on his Instagram page that the O2 Arena will host Davido Invasion (Timeless Edition), his headline concert, on January 28, 2024.

This will be the singer’s third London show.

Davido recently shared a screenshot for confirmation on Instagram that he had sold out of the multipurpose indoor stadium where he was set to perform on March 5.

He captioned his post, “London we soon reach 🇬🇧 ❤️”

A hallmark of the careers of a number of Nigerian musicians is now selling out the O2 or performing there.

