‘Dead Man Who Can’t Be Brought To Justice’ – David Hundeyin Faults BBC Over Findings Against TB Joshua

David Hundeyin, popular Nigerian investigative journalist, has criticized British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), over its weekend’s report about the late Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua.

A part of the documentary reportedly revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by TB Joshua.

Reacting via X, Hundeyin stated that investigating a dead man who cannot be brought to justice should not be considered serious.

“As I said last year, what BBC Africa does is content farming disguised as investigative reporting. I do not take them seriously.

“A documentary about a dead man who can’t be brought to justice is the height of their investigative reporting.

“This is what BBC Africa excels at. Gloried tabloid journalism masquerading and important, hard-hitting stories,” he posted.