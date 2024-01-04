Delta Gov Appoints Harrysong As Executive Assistant

Popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong, has been appointed as the Executive Assistant on Entertainment to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The ‘After The Reggae Play The Blue’ crooner, disclosed the news via his Instagram page, on Wednesday

Harrysong, however, expressed gratitude to the governor pledging to use the position effectively.

It was gathered the singer assured the state government and indigenes that he would make good use of his office.

He wrote: “Newly appointed E.A (Executive Assistant) Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori. Thank you, my Governor.

“Now, address me as Hon. Superstar Harrysong. Thank you so much my Governor for entrusting me with this office to work. Deltans, get ready for ‘Kingmaker’ on March 30th. Sherrified and Ukodo International Festival 2024.”

Harrysong is a singer, and songwriter who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.