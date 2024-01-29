‘Diplomatic Meltdown’ — Atiku Says As Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Withdraw From ECOWAS

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, has weighed in on the withdrawal of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to Abubakar, the withdrawal of the three countries is “concerning and a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown.”

He furthered that Nigeria must keep its national security interest as it relates to terrorism and banditry while appraising the situation.

Reacting via X, he said: “Reports about the withdrawal of three countries from our sub-regional body, @ecowas_cedeao, is concerning.

“It is a matter of serious diplomatic meltdown. We must keep the country’s national security interest, especially the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and others in focus while we appraise the situation.”

Earlier, the three countries withdrew from the regional bloc in a joint statement.

They criticised ECOWAS over the sanctions imposed on them as part of efforts to reverse the coups in their countries.

“After 49 years, the valiant peoples of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger regretfully and with great disappointment observe that the (ECOWAS) organization has drifted from the ideals of its founding fathers and the spirit of Pan-Africanism,” the countries had said in their statement.

The three countries are ruled by military leaders, who overthrew democratic government.

In 2021, Mali temporarily pulled out from ECOWAS after the country experienced two coups in less than a year.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Mali and suspended it as a member.

In January 2022, ECOWAS suspended Burkina Faso’s membership after a military coup led by Paul Henri Damiba, which saw the democratic government of former President Roch Kabore ousted by mutinying soldiers.

The bloc suspended the Niger Republic in December 2023 after soldiers led by Abdourahamane Tiani, a general and head of the presidential guard, overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.