DJ Chicken Ecstatic As He Welcomes Twins With Wife In UK

Ademola Abiodun, better known by his stage name DJ Chicken, has announced on his Instagram page that his wife gave birth to a set of twins in the UK.

He uploaded series of videos on his Instagram story, celebrating the good news, one of the caption of the video reads, “My wife don born twins, my fans, has eleda mi, aah ife son born twins has mokuu,”

Additionally, he was heard in of the videos boasting that he had pregnant two women, one of whom had given birth to twins.

”This is debt o my fans, I impregnated two ladies in Lekki and one of them just gave birth to twins, God created me in two” he said in parts.

READ MORE: Mercy Aigbe Hails Husband, Kazim Adeoti As He Marks Birthday

The caption of the video revealed that his wife, who recently delivered twins, gave birth in the United Kingdom

SEE POST: