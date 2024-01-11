‘Don’t Conclude Hurriedly, Case Against Edu Still An Allegation’ — Uzodimma To Nigerians

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, says the case against the embattled Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, is just an allegation.

Uzodinma spoke at the end of the meeting of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) which held at Imo State government house in Asokoro district, Abuja on Thursday.

Edu has been under fire after a memo surfaced wherein she asked Oluwatoyin Madein, Accountant-General of the Federation, to transfer N585 million to a private account.

Following the public outrage, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended her from office and directed a probe of all the Ministry’s financial transactions.

The suspended Minister however visited the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for grilling on Tuesday.

Reacting, the PGF Chairman said the only perfect being “we have observed is God.”

“The functions of government include encouraging good things and good appointees, and discouraging bad things and bad appointees, the case against Edu is just an allegation.

READ ALSO: Humanitarian Ministry: Our CEO Wasn’t Arrested, Detained By EFCC — Zenith Bank Clarifies

“And in the wisdom of the President, she is being investigated, it is after the investigation is concluded and the report made available to government that it will take a final decision,” Uzodinma said.

He said Nigerians should, therefore, not be in a hurry to conclude her case.

Uzodinma also assured the implementation of the policies of the Tinubu-led administration at the grassroots.

According to him, the Governors are determined to ensure security in the country and provide better welfare for Nigerians.

“We have agreed on how best to support our party, President Bola Tinubu and his government and get his policies down to the grassroots.

“We agreed on how to support the president with a view to maximising the benefits of his policies, we are united in ensuring that we take his policies to the grassroots,” he added, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

On the forthcoming off-cycle elections in Ondo and Edo states, Uzodinma said the APC is prepared.

The governors at the meeting were Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Lucky Aiyetadiwa (Ondo), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Ahmad Aliyu (Sokoto), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Uba Sani (Kaduna).