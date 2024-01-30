‘Don’t Destroy My Govt. With Fighting’ — Fubara Warns Re-appointed Commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Siminilayi Fubara has cautioned the newly sworn-in Chief of Staff (CoS) and Special Advisers (SA) not to use their privileged positions to antagonise anyone.

Fubara also warned the re-appointed commissioners loyal to his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, not to destroy his government.

The Governor made the remark on Monday shortly after swearing in the CoS, Edison Ehie, and five SAs in Port Harcourt.

The Special Advisers include Darlington Orji, Prince Solomon Eke, Aminayanasam Fiberesima, Deeyah Bariene and Ohia Prince.

He further urged them to see their appointment as a call to duty in which they add value to governance and demonstrate that they are truly credible men of the State.

“Let me add: don’t use this position to antagonise anybody, even in your localities. I want to speak to you and I will continue to say it, what God cannot do does not exist.

“That you succeeded in battle is not because of your power. It is the grace of God. When God says it will not happen again, whoever you are, it ceases from that moment. I am not appointing you today because I want you to go to your areas and start fighting, no.

“We have surrendered our situation to God and God is going to solve it in a way that will shock the world for everybody to know that God is always God. Please, I don’t want this position to be a platform for you to start stalking anyone. Do what you know is right.”

Fubara warned that there would be consequences should the commissioners who were sworn-in attempt to work against his administration.

“Let me also use this medium to direct the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, to assign the commissioners that were sworn in last week with their responsibilities. Let the SSG assign only those of you who are here today back to their former offices. Let it be part of my birthday gift to you.

“But let me also say this, coming and taking back your position is not for you to use it to destroy my government. Whatever it is that you’re doing, it is not about me. It is about the things that you can stand to defend and be proud of many years after,” he added.