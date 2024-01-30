“Don’t Play With God, I’m Not One To Be Dared” – Davido Tells Critics

Nigerian singer-songwriter, David Adeleke, best known by his stage name Davido, has issued a message to people who doubt and undervalue him.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Afrobeat artist, who recently shutdown the 02 Arena in London, warned his detractors and critics not to mess with God.

Among his accomplishments, he mentioned how people teased him for not having a Grammy nomination, and now he has one.

He mentioned that despite their claims that he lacks a UK certification, a 100 million on Spotify, a Billboard Hot 100 entry, and many other achievements, he has proved them wrong.

Davido warned his detractors to quit daring him, saying he would demote their favourite and lock them in the city because they would never learn.

READ MORE: “I Started Comedy As Crossdresser” – Brain Jotter Reveals

He wrote,

“He’d never be Grammy-nominated. “He proved them wrong

No Billboard Hot 100 entry.” He achieved it.

No UK Certification.” He secured it.

100 million on Spotify.” He exceeded it.

They never learn. Davido isn’t one to be dared. He’ll relegate your face and lock up the city.

Don’t play with God”.

SEE POST: