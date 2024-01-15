‘Don’t Take Tinubu For Granted, He’ll Change Nigeria’s Fortune’ – Gbenga Daniel To Nigerians

Gbenga Daniel, Former Ogun State Governor, has urged Nigerians not to take President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for granted.

According to the Senator representing Ogun East, Tinubu will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria, hence the need to continue supporting him.

He spoke during the 19th annual Thanksgiving Service at the Baptist International Worship Centre in Sagamu on Sunday.

While asserting that the President has the ability and capacity to ensure good governance in the country, Daniel said: “I have known Tinubu now for probably over 20 years and I know that he is capable; he is able.

“And I know that one thing you must not do is take him for granted. I know that Asiwaju will turn around the fortunes of this country and I am sure it will happen before long.

“If there are little challenges, let’s just accept that this is normally how things like this go.”